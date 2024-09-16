Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evolus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

