Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

ET opened at C$11.55 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$11.39 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.77.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 27.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.9602837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evertz Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.