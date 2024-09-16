Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.64 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,267.35 or 0.03891242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $272.85 billion and approximately $12.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,339,716 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

