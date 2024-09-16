Ethena Staked USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $3.11 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,138,572,966 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,138,523,971.0254097. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09799206 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,550,710.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

