Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $283.00 to $287.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $315.58 and last traded at $312.27, with a volume of 6839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.05.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.10.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

