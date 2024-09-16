Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Down 60.3% in August

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Encision Price Performance

Encision stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,626. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Encision has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

