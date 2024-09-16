Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Up 0.5%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $40.95. Approximately 712,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,246,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $391,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,082,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.