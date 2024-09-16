ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.56. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,251. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

