Eileen Carr Buys 70,000 Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Eileen Carr acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,192.62).

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 46.05 ($0.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.47 million, a P/E ratio of 921.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 15.92. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

