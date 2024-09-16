DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DD opened at $81.42 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

