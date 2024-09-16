Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 28,014 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

