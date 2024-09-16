Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 275,722 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,722 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up 3.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $119,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

