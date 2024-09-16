Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $86.28 Million Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,084 shares during the period. SiriusPoint comprises approximately 2.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of SiriusPoint worth $86,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after buying an additional 321,296 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,424,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 327,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 125,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $14.07 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

