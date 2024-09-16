Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $30.82 Million Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,919,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,328 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 7.01% of Galiano Gold worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $8,219,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.13. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.