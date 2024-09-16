Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$136.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Shares of DOL opened at C$133.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.25. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$137.72. The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Insiders sold a total of 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

