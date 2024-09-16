Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.78. 265,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 453,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $623.64 million, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

