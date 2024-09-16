Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

