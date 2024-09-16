DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,261.0 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

