DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,261.0 days.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $109.00.
DiaSorin Company Profile
