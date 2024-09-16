Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.43. 42,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 185,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $785.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

