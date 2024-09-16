dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.58 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $5,343.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00107459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9998134 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,216.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.