DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 during midday trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
