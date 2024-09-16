Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.63

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $129,952.21 and approximately $33.63 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
