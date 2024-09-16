CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

