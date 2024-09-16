Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $309.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

