Craig Hallum Raises POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target to $3.50

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POET opened at $3.07 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.