Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $64.98 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $64.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00006876 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00040305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

