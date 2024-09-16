Compound (COMP) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Compound has a market capitalization of $370.46 million and approximately $25.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $42.34 or 0.00072190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006887 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.17 or 0.39944850 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,749,834 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,494.04216525 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.6134802 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $22,338,057.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

