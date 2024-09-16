Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $370.79 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $42.38 or 0.00073311 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $370.79 million and $29.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006889 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.19 or 0.39978454 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,749,834 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,749,834.16846434 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.74342202 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $27,703,869.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

