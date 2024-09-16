Comparing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for BIT Mining and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -32.20% -16.69% Tucows -26.01% -490.14% -11.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Tucows”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.60 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -1.76 Tucows $339.34 million 0.76 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.47

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIT Mining beats Tucows on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.