Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.33 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.