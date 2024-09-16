Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,057. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

