Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.26

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.26 and last traded at $244.14, with a volume of 14234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

