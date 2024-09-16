Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 32,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

