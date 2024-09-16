Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,783 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $162.03 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

