Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $12.91 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 245.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,275 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 652.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 157,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 136,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,428,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $771,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,835 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 152,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 198,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $116.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.