Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 154,372 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2,844.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

