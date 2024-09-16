Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 25,330.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.43% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $82,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $128.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

