CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.62. 16,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 102,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $883.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.15.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

