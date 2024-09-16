Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $133.17

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.17, but opened at $129.00. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $123.59, with a volume of 163,436 shares traded.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

