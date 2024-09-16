Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 195.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $288.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

