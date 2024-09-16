Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 336,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,050. The company has a market cap of $107.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

