ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $3.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.11.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 484.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.