CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.39. 125,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 635,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

CG Oncology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 266,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

