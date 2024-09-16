Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 106.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

CNTA stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,873 shares of company stock worth $3,472,000. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

