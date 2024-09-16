Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.05. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,319.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 275,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,969 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $97,042,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

