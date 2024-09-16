Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.69

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.39, with a volume of 17961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

