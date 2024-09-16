Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.36. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

