Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as low as C$43.05 and last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 8882095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.40.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.50.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. The firm has a market cap of C$93.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2311277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

