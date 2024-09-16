Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.92

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$83.92 and last traded at C$83.61, with a volume of 929148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total transaction of C$441,791.70. In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total transaction of C$441,791.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,360 shares of company stock worth $9,813,559. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

