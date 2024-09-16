Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
